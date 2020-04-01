Duterte tasks DSWD to take over distribution of cash, food assistance 

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 241 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 1,505. The number of new cases marks the highest single day toll of COVID-19 infections in the UAE since the...
ADNOC continues to drive sustainable economic value and growth for UAE during difficult period
(WAM) - The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, is positioned to drive value for the UAE and will continue to invest responsibly to deliver on its 2030 smart growth strategy during this complex and challenging period. Following the UAE leadership’s wise guidance,...
US aircraft carrier captain sacked after making public a coronavirus-related complaint
The captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, Brett Crozier, was stripped of his duties after his letter about the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation of his vessel. The letter, according to a Reuters report, described the situation on the nuclear-powered carrier that has...
Tito Sotto to Moreno: ‘Wala kaming media na nakabuntot at umepal sa panahon ng COVID-19’
Senate President Tito Sotto is not taking the call to action of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno for some lawmakers to act and do more lightly. The Senate President said that senators are doing their jobs beyond media fanfare. Moreno made an emotional public address last...
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
