Apr 01 20, 6:32 pm

Duterte tasks DSWD to take over distribution of cash, food assistance 

News

Apr. 01, 20 | 6:32 pm

Photo credit: Screenshot from RTVM Live
President Rodrigo Duterte has now delegated the tasks of distributing the cash assistance including food packs to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).
In a televised message on Wednesday evening, Duterte said he will task the agency under Sec. Rolando Bautista and Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) Sec. Carlito Galvez to do the distribution since they now have their own distribution network under the Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program (4Ps).
“Tinanggal ko sa politiko kasi maraming reklamo. Tinanggal ko sa politiko sa distribution ng pera pati ang bigas at pagkain,” he said.
DSWD is yet to distribute social amelioration cards in preparation for the distribution of cash assistance in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be cash aid between P5,000 to P8,000 that will be given to vulnerable sectors of society such as persons with disabilities, senior citizens, pregnant mothers, homeless persons, and workers in the informal sectors.
In earlier statements by the agency, those who want to avail of the financial aid must fill out and submit the social amelioration card to be included in the local government’s list of beneficiaries.
However, Duterte orders the DSWD to distribute it and likewise determine the amount to be given.
According to the President, he received reports of relief assistance being allegedly cut by those in charge of the release.
“Do not entertain doubts about honesty and corruption. Hindi panahon na ‘yan ngayon. Not this time,” he added.
He asked local government units to fast track their distribution of food packs.
He warned those reportedly cutting the allocation of food packs that he will not hesitate to have them jailed and wouldn’t let them out not until this pandemic is over.

