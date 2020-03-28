Sunday, March 29, 2020

8 people confirmed dead in plane crash in MIA

Mar 29 2020

Authorities of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has confirmed the deaths eight people on board a corporate jet that crashed on Sunday evening at the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).    In a press conference at past 10 p.m.,...

Singapore donates 40,000 COVID-19 test kits to PH 

Mar. 28, 20 | 3:45 pm

Photo credit: Singapore Embassy in Manila

The Singaporean government has turned over an additional coronavirus disease or COVID-19 diagnostic test kits to the Philippines to help its fights against the pandemic. 

Singapore also donated two ventilators from the Temasek Foundation according to the statement released by the Embassy of Singapore in Manila. 

“These additional test kits will supplement Singapore’s earlier donation to allow more people to have an early diagnosis, while the ventilators will be crucial for the survival of severe COVID-19 cases,” the Embassy said. 

Singapore Ambassador Gerard Ho and Chief of Protocol and Presidential Assistant for Foreign Affairs Robert Borje were present at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for the turnover of donation. 

“Singapore will continue to work on ways in which we can contribute to the Philippines’ effort to contain and defeat COVID-19,” the embassy said.

Last week, Singapore has donated 3,000 diagnostic test kits for COVID-19 and one PCR machine needed in detecting the virus. 

Apart from Singapore, the United States and China also helped the government in its fight against the virus. 

