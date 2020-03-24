Two Filipinos among 50 new cases of COVID-19 in UAE, total now at 248; four recoveries reported, total at 45

Dubai Media Office released a video of Majid Al Futtaim on March 25 amid the government’s order to temporarily close down public establishments to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The video shows the malls of Majid Al Futtaim empty, with a...
Dubai Economy mandates work-from-home for private sector
Employees in the private sector in Dubai will soon be working from home following a directive from the Dubai Economy to have 80% of company employees doing remote work until Thursday, April 9. The move is in line with the UAE government's steps for preventive measures...
Carrefour prohibits children, restricts shoppers to 1 member per family only
Retail and supermarket brand Carrefour has announced new shopping restrictions for its customers. In an announcement, the supermarket said that it will restrict shoppers to one member per family only, while children will be prohibited from entering their premises....
COVID-19 FAQs in UAE
The UAE government has taken swift actions ahead of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) being declared as a global pandemic, making the country more than able to support the needs of the nation and all its residents. In fact, the UAE is now the global leader in terms...
(WAM) — The Ministry of Health and Prevention today announced 50 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as the recovery of four people.
These new cases were among individuals who had close contact with cases announced previously, as well as people who returned from abroad. The total number of confirmed cases in the UAE now stands at 248.
The new cases belong to the following nationalities: one person each from Sri Lanka, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Tunisia, South Africa, Belgium, South Korea, Bulgaria, France, Czech Republic, Australia, Lebanon, Kenya, Maldives, Sudan, Iran, Ireland, Morocco, Pakistan, and Sweden; two each from Italy, Egypt, UAE, Spain, Netherlands, Jordan, the Philippines; three each from the US, Bangladesh, and Palestine, and six from India. All individuals in question are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical care.
There are now eight Filipinos who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country. Out of the eight Filipinos, one has successfully recovered in the country.
The four individuals who completely recovered from the infection are three Pakistanis and one Bangladeshi. With these, the total number of recovered cases has reached 45.
The Ministry and local health authorities advised the public to adhere to healthy practices in order to protect themselves, such as washing hands with soap and water, as well as covering the nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing.
The Ministry also advised people with respiratory illnesses to avoid public places. It also stressed that the public is encouraged to take information from official sources only and avoid spreading rumours.
