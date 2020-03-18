How Long Will Coronavirus Outbreak Last?

(WAM) -- The UAE Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has said that individuals and bodies that violate imposed bans and restrictions by relevant authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, will be punished under the law. Under this framework,...
NCEMA flatly denies rumours surrounding spraying of pesticides in UAE
(WAM) -- The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, has denied all allegations and rumours spread via social networking sites surrounding the spraying of pesticides in UAE skies as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19. In a...
BREAKING: UAE temporarily suspends visas on arrival amid COVID-19 developments
(WAM) -- The UAE has announced a temporary suspension on issuing visas upon arrival for holders of exempted passports, effective 01:00 (UAE local time) on Thursday, the 19th of March, 2020, as part of the precautionary and preventive measures adopted by the country to...
Alliance Global Group to donate 1M liters of alcohol to hospitals, frontliners
Andrew Tan-led Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI) is donating one million liters of disinfectant alcohol to the government to help on its fight against the coronavirus disease or COVID-19. In a statement, AGI said around 850,000 liters of 96 percent ethyl alcohol will...
Most of Metro Manila residents are on their fourth day of government-imposed community quarantine: Their work or businesses had been disrupted, classes and religious activities suspended, and most importantly, humanity’s need for physical closeness and touch is dramatically compromised.
When is this outbreak going to end? And how bad will it get?
Scientists all over the world are grappling for answers, too.
Epidemiologists look at the historical performance of previous outbreaks such as the Spanish Flu epidemic in 1918, which killed 50 million people and considered “the medical holocaust of our time.” Both viruses cause the same symptoms — fever, colds, and cough.
Thus, when scientists mapped the timeline when the epidemic doubled in size in China — it appeared that COVID-19 spreads the same way as Spanish Flu.
In the early stages of infection, COVID-19 doubles every 7.4 days. And if they follow the calculation of the New England Journal of Medicine that infected people who became ill is estimated to have infected 2.2 others, One big difference though with Spanish flu from COVID-19 is that the symptoms manifest slowly for patients who become infected by the novel coronavirus.
Nonetheless, medical history shows that St. Louis, USA averted the second wave of the Spanish flu outbreak within its borders by closing schools, shuttering theaters and banning public gatherings. St. Louis public health officials took the beating from businesses but later on got a commendation for “flattening the curve” of the epidemic compared to other neighboring states.
China imposed the same stringent measure and went further by closing the borders of the Hubei province where the COVID-19 outbreak started. The World Health Organization said the outbreak peaked sometime between January 23 and February 2.
By the second week of March, China declared that the number of new cases fell to single digits for the first time. “Broadly speaking, the peak of the epidemic has passed for China. The increase of new cases is falling.”
Zhong Nanshan, senior medical adviser of the Chinese government, said if other governments follow WHO instructions and intervene on a national scale, the outbreak globally “could be over by June.”
“My estimate of June is based on scenarios that all countries take positive measures. But if some countries do not treat the infectiousness and harmfulness seriously, and intervene strongly, it would last longer,” the 83-year epidemiologist told a group of US medical experts.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
