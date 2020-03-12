BREAKING: Duterte suspends domestic travel to Metro Manila

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the suspension of domestic land, air and sea travel to and from Metro Manila for a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duterte said that the suspension will start from March 15, 2020 to April 14, 2020.

RELATED STORY: ‘Duterte urges nation not to panic as Metro Manila placed on “community quarantine”

“Land, domestic air and domestic sea travel to and from Metro Manila shall be suspended from March 15, 2020 until April 14, 2020, subject to daily review of the IATF,” the President said reading the resolution filed by the inter-agency task force.

Duterte added that mass transport, including MRT, LRT, PNR, shapl continue in operation provide the transportation department issues guidelines to ensure social distancing.

READ ON: Duterte to public amid COVID-19 pandemic: Do not panic!

“This is subject to a day-to-day review. If there is a slow down in the contagion or medyo mawala lang,” he said.