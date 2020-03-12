Duterte to public amid COVID-19 pandemic: Do not panic!

President Rodrigo Duterte has tried to calm the public in an evening speech in order to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Do not panic. Huwag kayong masyadong ma-stress na hindi na magawa ang gustong gawin,” Duterte said.

He added that people should remain calm because the crisis is happening in different parts of the world.

“There is no cure yet for the coronavirus disease, but we insist everyone to keep calm and keep themselves clean,” he added.

The President also said that the government is doing everything they can to contain the virus spread.

“Nandiyan na ‘yan, it’s a serious one. Do not minimize it but don’t kill yourself worrying about it,” he added.