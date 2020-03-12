BREAKING: Duterte to ask China’s help to fight COVID-19

President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping on latter’s promise to help the country on its fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Chinese President Xi Jinping is willing to help, all we have to do is to ask,” Duterte said in a briefing in Malacañang on Thursday.

He added that if the situation worsens, he can ask for the East Asian giant’s help.

“If things deteriorate, I will call on China to help,” he added.

Duterte also thanked President Xi for his consoling words.

“Thank you for the consoling words, but maybe, we will need your help. Salamat po,” he said.

China has suffered the brunt of the COVID-19 outbreak with Wuhan as the epicenter of the disease.

Thousands of people have died and were infected by the virus in different parts of China.