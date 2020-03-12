BREAKING: Duterte to ask China’s help to fight COVID-19

Cainta Mayor Johnielle Nieto said he will place the entire town under community quarantine effective on Sunday, March 15. The measure according to Nieto is pursuant to President Rodrigo Duterte's pronouncements documented in Resolution No. 11 issued by the...
Justine Trudeau’s wife tested positive for COVID-19
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed. The Prime Minister Office reports that he is now in isolation and self-quarantine. He will not be tested because he has no symptoms. The couple will be in isolation for 14...
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno provides details on COVID-19 action plan
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno addressed Manila residents, in a video posted on the LGU's social media account, providing the details of the local government's COVID-19 Alert system, "Code red Covid-19 action plan: Contain and Delay" on Thursday evening. Moreno provided the...
OFW escapes COVID-19 test in Sarangani
A female overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Sarangani province exhibited symptoms of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but managed to escape from authorities without having herself tested, according to a GMA News report. The OFW, the Sarangani Provincial Health...
President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping on latter’s promise to help the country on its fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“Chinese President Xi Jinping is willing to help, all we have to do is to ask,” Duterte said in a briefing in Malacañang on Thursday.
He added that if the situation worsens, he can ask for the East Asian giant’s help.
“If things deteriorate, I will call on China to help,” he added.
Duterte also thanked President Xi for his consoling words.
“Thank you for the consoling words, but maybe, we will need your help. Salamat po,” he said.
China has suffered the brunt of the COVID-19 outbreak with Wuhan as the epicenter of the disease.
Thousands of people have died and were infected by the virus in different parts of China.
