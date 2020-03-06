Sunday, March 8, 2020

Mar 06 20, 2:14 pm

At least 50,000 have recovered from COVID-19 globally

Mar 08 2020

There may be a growing number of cases of the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but there are also thousands who have already recovered from it. According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there were already some 53,638 who have...

Philippine weather bureau records high temperature

Mar 08 2020

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration or PAG-ASA has posted that it has recorded high temperatures in various stations on Sunday. A temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Tuguegarao city and at the Ninoy Aquino...

WATCH: Cebu police chief caught red-handed sleeping with female detainees in his office

News

Mar. 06, 20 | 2:14 pm

PNP-IMEG

A police chief in Argao town, Cebu province was arrested on Thursday evening after two female detainees were found sleeping in his office.

Major Ildefonso Miranda was caught red-handed with the two inmates, aged 23 and 40, staying in his office around 11 p.m. Both women had cases related to illegal drugs.

It was believed that Miranda has a relationship with the 23-year-old detainee. The older female detainee, meanwhile, prepare him meals daily.

Miranda allegedly allowed the detainees to stay there instead of the police station’s female detention cell a few weeks after he assumed his post last September 2019.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Roy Repolidon, the desk officer on duty during the raid, it was the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Regional Special Operations Group Region 7 (RSOG-7) that raided the room of Miranda.

In a video shared by local newspaper Superbalita Cebu on their Facebook page, the luggage and some personal items of the younger female detainee was found inside the police chief’s office.

LOOK: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli move to new home

LOOK: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli move to new home

Mar 8, 2020

After their controversial wedding last February 20, the newlywed couple, Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli have moved to their new home. ABS-CBN news anchor Karen Davila confirmed this through an Instagram story she shared together with the couple and Viva boss Vic...

