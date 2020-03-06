WATCH: Cebu police chief caught red-handed sleeping with female detainees in his office

Pope Francis resorted to livestreaming to deliver his Sunday prayer as threat of the coronavirus outbreak continues in Italy. The 83-year-old church leader made history after deciding to use technology instead of delivering his prayer at St. Peter’s Square. READ ALSO:...
At least 50,000 have recovered from COVID-19 globally
There may be a growing number of cases of the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but there are also thousands who have already recovered from it. According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there were already some 53,638 who have...
Philippine weather bureau records high temperature
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration or PAG-ASA has posted that it has recorded high temperatures in various stations on Sunday. A temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Tuguegarao city and at the Ninoy Aquino...
LOOK: 4th Filipina domestic worker tested positive for Covid-19 in Hong Kong
The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong has confirmed that a fourth Filipina domestic worker has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday. “She is in good spirits and not showing any symptoms,” the Philippine Consulate said in a...
A police chief in Argao town, Cebu province was arrested on Thursday evening after two female detainees were found sleeping in his office.
Major Ildefonso Miranda was caught red-handed with the two inmates, aged 23 and 40, staying in his office around 11 p.m. Both women had cases related to illegal drugs.
It was believed that Miranda has a relationship with the 23-year-old detainee. The older female detainee, meanwhile, prepare him meals daily.
Miranda allegedly allowed the detainees to stay there instead of the police station’s female detention cell a few weeks after he assumed his post last September 2019.
According to Police Staff Sergeant Roy Repolidon, the desk officer on duty during the raid, it was the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Regional Special Operations Group Region 7 (RSOG-7) that raided the room of Miranda.
In a video shared by local newspaper Superbalita Cebu on their Facebook page, the luggage and some personal items of the younger female detainee was found inside the police chief’s office.
