WATCH: Cebu police chief caught red-handed sleeping with female detainees in his office

PNP-IMEG

A police chief in Argao town, Cebu province was arrested on Thursday evening after two female detainees were found sleeping in his office.

Major Ildefonso Miranda was caught red-handed with the two inmates, aged 23 and 40, staying in his office around 11 p.m. Both women had cases related to illegal drugs.

It was believed that Miranda has a relationship with the 23-year-old detainee. The older female detainee, meanwhile, prepare him meals daily.

Miranda allegedly allowed the detainees to stay there instead of the police station’s female detention cell a few weeks after he assumed his post last September 2019.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Roy Repolidon, the desk officer on duty during the raid, it was the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Regional Special Operations Group Region 7 (RSOG-7) that raided the room of Miranda.

In a video shared by local newspaper Superbalita Cebu on their Facebook page, the luggage and some personal items of the younger female detainee was found inside the police chief’s office.

