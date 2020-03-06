Sunday, March 8, 2020

Mar 06 20, 3:23 pm

At least 50,000 have recovered from COVID-19 globally

Mar 08 2020

There may be a growing number of cases of the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but there are also thousands who have already recovered from it. According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there were already some 53,638 who have...

Philippine weather bureau records high temperature

Mar 08 2020

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration or PAG-ASA has posted that it has recorded high temperatures in various stations on Sunday. A temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Tuguegarao city and at the Ninoy Aquino...

5 countries ban travelers from PH due to coronavirus

by | News

Mar. 06, 20 | 3:23 pm

At least five countries are restricting travelers who come from the Philippines, in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The International Air Transport Association collated a list of countries which implemented travel guidelines to stop the spread of the COVID-19 from their territories.

So far, the following countries which are restricting those who traveled to the Philippines:
1. Cook Island
2. French Polynesia
3. Saudi Arabia
4. Solomon Islands

In addition, The Filipino Times reported that Palestine has included the Philippines too from the blacklist.

Among the six countries, Saudi Arabia is one of the top destinations for Filipino overseas workers in the Middle East. The top recipient of OFWs worldwide has announced that it will no longer honor the tourist visas they have issued to passengers who come from the Philippines as well as in 24 other countries.

Meanwhile, Kuwait canceled on Thursday the immigration protocol requiring passengers from the Philippines, as well as nine other countries, to undergo screening at accredited health centers and have certification that they are free from COVID-19 before they are allowed entry.

French Polynesia is likewise requiring passengers and airline crew who have been to the Philippines as well as in 16 other territories in the past 30 days to secure a medical certificate at most five days before arrival at the island. The medical certificate must confirm, too, that they are free from coronavirus.

Cook Island said it will bar passengers who have been in the Philippines and 16 other territories for the past 14 days.

Solomon Islands, meanwhile, said passengers from the Philippines and 24 other countries may be required to undergo 14-day quarantine or isolation period.

RELATED NEWS: Kuwait cancels medical certificate requirement for Filipinos, 9 nationalities

