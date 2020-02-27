UAE announces recovery of two coronavirus patients, confirms 6 new cases

Luxembourg becomes the first country in the world to make all its public transport including trains, trams and buses free, in a bid to tackle road congestion. The move is also seen as a way to support low earners, Agence France Presse. This will be implemented in the...
LOOK: Dubai Police install smart system on pedestrian crossings
Drivers who do not respect pedestrian crossings can no longer dodge this traffic violation as Dubai Police unveiled a new Smart System that will monitor all zebra lanes. Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police,...
Amazon cracks down on over 1 million sellers for price overcharging, products making false claims on COVID-19
Amazon has now launched an intensified campaign against price overcharging and on products that makes fake claims on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a report on CNBC, the company said that it has blocked or removed over 1 million products in its site. There...
Coronavirus COVID-19 risk increased to ‘very high’ but containment still possible: WHO
(WAM) -- Countries must act quickly and robustly to contain the coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic, the World Health Organisation said on Friday, as it raised the global risk assessment of the infection to "very high". The development comes as WHO Director-General Tedros...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, Thursday said two coronavirus patients in the UAE have recovered, while 6 new cases have been confirmed. The new announcement brings to 19 the number of reported cases, five of whom have been cured so far from the COVID-19.
The two who have recovered are 36-year-old and 37-year-old Chinese citizens, and they have received treatment in UAE hospitals. The first belongs to the Chinese family who first tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the UAE.
The six newly confirmed cases, who have been screened through the ministry’s ongoing early reporting system, are of different nationalities, including four Iranians, one Chinese and one Bahraini, all of whom had come to the UAE from the Islamic Republic of Iran ahead of the travel ban enforced recently, said MoHAP in a statement.
A total of 28 people, who were in close contact with the previously confirmed cases, have been screened and all preemptive measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus outbreak in coordination with health and other authorities concerned in the country through a very effective epidemiological monitoring mechanism, the statement added.
“All the necessary precautions to ensure highly efficient preventive measures are being taken, including check-ups and observation of people in contact with patients. It’s all done as per the guidelines and standards of the World Health Organisation.”
The ministry advised the public to adopt protective health behaviour to avoid infectious diseases, including washing hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses.
It urged the public to follow the preventive procedures and to read the awareness instructions, available on its website and the official websites of other health authorities in the UAE.
Jobs
- JUNIOR MERCHANDISER UP TO 2K USD FOR AN E-COMMERCE (FASHION) COMPANY IN OMAN
Feb 27, 2020
- Senior Supervisor – CAD Draft Designer/BIM Manager
Feb 27, 2020
- Communications Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
- AWACS Radar System Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved