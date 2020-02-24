DOH verifying reports on Filipino positive for COVID-19 in South Korea

Department of Health (DOH) said Monday they are verifying reports that a Filipino contracted coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in South Korea.

DOH Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they received the information on February 23, Inquirer reported.

She added they are still waiting for the official information from their counterparts in South Korea.

“Hindi pa po namin iyan sinasama sa datos namin dahil wala pa po kaming nakukuha na official information regarding that,”

On Sunday Department of Foreign Affairs advised Filipinos to delay non-essential travels in South Korea as the country raised its alert against COVID-19 to the highest level.

South Korea reported 602 confirmed cases with six fatalities on Sunday.