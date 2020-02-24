Monday, February 24, 2020

Feb 24 20, 6:52 am

Filipino bakery branch reopens in Abu Dhabi

Feb 24 2020

A branch of a Filipino bakery in Abu Dhabi has reopened after it was ordered to close shop by Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority. Reports from The National state that the bakery was able to reopen on January 21, in a mere a few days after the facility...

Kuwait, Bahrain confirm first case of COVID-19

Feb 24 2020

Kuwait and Bahrain reported Monday their first cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Bahrain’s health ministry said a Bahraini national showed symptoms of the virus after traveling from Iran. RELATED STORY: South Korea reports 161 new cases of COVID-19 The...

OFW’s son begs father not to go back to China

Feb 24 2020

A son of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) has begged his father to never go back to China after the latter underwent a 14-day quarantine and finally made it back home. The OFW’s family was elated to see their patriarch come home safely so much so that the son asked...

DOH verifying reports on Filipino positive for COVID-19 in South Korea

by | News

Feb. 24, 20 | 6:52 am

Department of Health (DOH) said Monday they are verifying reports that a Filipino contracted coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in South Korea.

DOH Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they received the information on February 23, Inquirer reported.

She added they are still waiting for the official information from their counterparts in South Korea.

“Hindi pa po namin iyan sinasama sa datos namin dahil wala pa po kaming nakukuha na official information regarding that,”

On Sunday Department of Foreign Affairs advised Filipinos to delay non-essential travels in South Korea as the country raised its alert against COVID-19 to the highest level.

South Korea reported 602 confirmed cases with six fatalities on Sunday.

