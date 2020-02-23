South Korea on ‘highest alert’ amid coronavirus outbreak

South Korea has raised its alert status for the coronavirus disease to the highest level.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in told government officials to not hesitate to take “unprecedented powerful measures” to contain the outbreak.

Authorities have recorded 123 more cases on Sunday resulting to 556 confirmed cases.

Five people have died because of the disease

South Korea’s prime minister said the coronavirus in his country had entered a “more grave stage” as the new cases of the disease were reported Sunday.

The Prime Minister of Seoul is making all-out efforts to contain the further spread of the disease.

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring the situation in South Korea where a recent spike of the coronavirus disease has been recorded.