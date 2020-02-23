South Korea on ‘highest alert’ amid coronavirus outbreak

A branch of a Filipino bakery in Abu Dhabi has reopened after it was ordered to close shop by Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority. Reports from The National state that the bakery was able to reopen on January 21, in a mere a few days after the facility...
Kuwait, Bahrain confirm first case of COVID-19
Kuwait and Bahrain reported Monday their first cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Bahrain’s health ministry said a Bahraini national showed symptoms of the virus after traveling from Iran. RELATED STORY: South Korea reports 161 new cases of COVID-19 The...
OFW’s son begs father not to go back to China
A son of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) has begged his father to never go back to China after the latter underwent a 14-day quarantine and finally made it back home. The OFW’s family was elated to see their patriarch come home safely so much so that the son asked...
Filipina domestic helper in Hong Kong now cleared for COVID-19, waiting to be discharged
The Philippine Consulate in Hong Kong has confirmed that the first Filipina domestic helper who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is getting better. In a statement released by Philippine Consul General Raly Tejada, the Filipina worker is now...
South Korea has raised its alert status for the coronavirus disease to the highest level.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in told government officials to not hesitate to take “unprecedented powerful measures” to contain the outbreak.
Authorities have recorded 123 more cases on Sunday resulting to 556 confirmed cases.
RELATED STORY: DFA: No travel ban to South Korea amid COVID-19 outbreak, advises public to delay travels
Five people have died because of the disease
South Korea’s prime minister said the coronavirus in his country had entered a “more grave stage” as the new cases of the disease were reported Sunday.
The Prime Minister of Seoul is making all-out efforts to contain the further spread of the disease.
READ ON: BI stops Filipinos headed to Korea’s Jeju Island amid coronavirus scare
The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring the situation in South Korea where a recent spike of the coronavirus disease has been recorded.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
