DFA: No travel ban to South Korea amid COVID-19 outbreak, advises public to delay travels

The Department of Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring the situation in South Korea where a recent spike of the coronavius disease (COVID-19) has been recorded.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), through the Embassy of the Philippines in Seoul, advises all Filipinos in South Korea to monitor and comply with the advisories from South Korean health authorities and cooperate with efforts to quell the further spread of the 2019 novel Coronavirus (COVID-19),” the DFA said in a statement.

Filipinos in South Korea may contact the emergency hotline number of the Philippine Embassy in Seoul at (+82) 10-9263-8119 during emergency situations.

“In addition, Filipinos in South Korea experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately contact the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) at 1339,” the DFA added.

No Filipino has been infected of COVID-19 yet according to the Philippine Embassy in Korea.

There is no travel ban imposed on Filipinos traveling to South Korea.

The DFA however advises travelers to delay non-essential travel to the country as a precaution.