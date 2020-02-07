Pinay maid in HK tests negative for 2019-nCoV, says DFA

A 33-year-old Filipina died after getting a glutathione injection in a beauty spa in Sampaloc, Manila. The victim was identified as Shyril Gee Distor, a restaurant manager. She received her gluta injection last Monday, but she was rushed to the hospital after...
The first Filipino domestic worker who was quarantined in Hong Kong tested negative for novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday.
“She has been given a clean bill of health and is now discharged by the Hong Kong Department of Health,” the DFA said in a statement.
The domestic worker, although healthy and asymptomatic, was put under quarantine after her employer succumbed to the virus outside mainland China.
The domestic helper underwent a 14-day quarantine period and now resting in her employer’s home, which has been thoroughly sanitized by the Hong Kong Department of Health, the DFA said.
In Japan, the DFA said no Filipino was included in the second group of 41 people on board the Diamond Princess who tested positive for nCoV.
Those infected were 21 Japanese nationals and 20 others of various nationalities.
“As of this time, only one Filipino on board the ship has tested positive for the virus, and is now in hospital undergoing treatment,” the DFS said.
The Japanese Health Ministry on Friday said all 273 suspected cases on board have already been tested, adding that the ship will remain under the mandatory 14-day quarantine period until February 19.
Philippine diplomats in Japan are providing the necessary assistance to all Filipinos onboard the cruise ship, the DFA said.
