45 new deaths in China’s novel coronavirus outbreak

A total of 45 new fatalities were the latest confirmed number of deaths from China’s coronavirus outbreak.

This now brings the total to 258 deaths in hardest-hit Hubei province.

The provincial commission said newly confirmed cases of infection in Hubei continued to grow at a steady pace with 1,347.

In a separate report by Xinhua News, it said that there are now a total of 11,791 cases and 259 deaths, as of Friday.

This epidemic has spread far and wide as Chinese people traveled across the country and the world for the Lunar New Year holiday that started last week.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has already declared this as a global health emergency with cases recorded in more than 20 countries.

In the UAE, a new case of 2019-nCoV was confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday evening.

