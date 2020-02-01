45 new deaths in China’s novel coronavirus outbreak

Some UAE-bound Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) bear the brunt of the temporary travel ban to "all flights to and from" China, Hong Kong and Macau amid the novel coronavirus scare. Seafarer Marvin Samson, who has been working as seaman for twelve years, said this is...
US confirms 3 new cases of novel coronavirus
Health officials in California confirmed 3 new cases of novel coronavirus in the United States reported Reuters. A woman from Santa Clara County along with her family is quarantined in their home, health officials said during a press briefing. The patient in Santa...
JUST IN: 8 in 70 people who had contact with Chinese couple positive for nCoV in PH have coughs, colds
The Department of Health (DOH) revealed that they were able to track down 70 persons who came in contact with the Chinese couple who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Eight of them were reportedly exhibiting coughs and colds. "May nakitaan tayo sa contact...
PH to cremate the remains of first nCoV patient who died outside China
The remains of the first novel coronavirus patient who died outside China will be cremated, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III announced Monday. "Mayroon tayong tinatawag na burial saka 'yung pangangasiwa ng pumanaw at ng katawan nito... at sa pinakahuling ulat sa...
A total of 45 new fatalities were the latest confirmed number of deaths from China’s coronavirus outbreak.
This now brings the total to 258 deaths in hardest-hit Hubei province.
The provincial commission said newly confirmed cases of infection in Hubei continued to grow at a steady pace with 1,347.
In a separate report by Xinhua News, it said that there are now a total of 11,791 cases and 259 deaths, as of Friday.
This epidemic has spread far and wide as Chinese people traveled across the country and the world for the Lunar New Year holiday that started last week.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has already declared this as a global health emergency with cases recorded in more than 20 countries.
In the UAE, a new case of 2019-nCoV was confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday evening.
READ MORE: UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announces new case of coronavirus infection
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved