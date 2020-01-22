Thursday, January 23, 2020

135 passengers arrived in Boracay from Wuhan, China

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Thursday said 135 passengers entered the Philippines from Chinese cental city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-Ncov). The passengers entered the country through Royal Air...

Phivolcs: Big Taal Volcano eruption still 30% possible

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said that there is still a 30 percent chance for Taal Volcano to have a hazardous explosion. PHIVOLCS director Renato Solidum said that experts have arrived with that figure after studying various...

DOH sees no need to quarantine family of coronavirus patient from HK

A health official in the Philippines sees no need to isolate four Chinese tourists who were exposed to a person that tested positive for the new coronavirus. According to Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo, in a report by ABS-CBN News, their epidemiology bureau has...

BREAKING: Death toll in coronavirus outbreak in China rises to 17

The new strain of coronavirus found in Wuhan, China has already claimed the lives of 17 people there, prompting officials to impose travel restrictions to the central Chinese City.

In a report by The New York Times, it said that authorities there are stepping up measures to contain the virus that has already infected 470 people.

A separate report from CNN says eight new deaths were confirmed in the province of Hubei.

Li Bin, a deputy head of China’s health commission, expressed his worry that it would be more difficult to contain the outbreak because of the Lunar New Year holiday in China.

This is the time of the year where Chinese nationals are going in and out of the country to travel.

The senior health official also said that the virus could mutate and spread more easily.

In Wuhan, there is already a ban on large public gatherings and performances at hotels and sightseeing destinations.

The local government there has already required citizens to wear masks to help prevent the virus spread.

Tour companies are looking for ways to discourage travelers from going there. They are promising penalty-free refunds for hotel bookings and air and train tickets to and from the city.

Zhou Xianwang, the mayor of Wuhan, said in a separate interview on Tuesday with state broadcaster CCTV that he has recommended people not to come if “it isn’t necessary”.

Close