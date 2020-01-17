Duterte forms inter-agency task-force on zero hunger

President Rodrigo Duterte created an inter-agency task force to achieve zero hunger in the country.

Duterte signed the Executive Order 101, which forms the inter-agency council on zero hunger which will be headed by Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

The task force aims that government interventions such as policies, programs and projects will address the malnutrition, stunted growth, hunger and food security which continues to pose concerns in the country.

“There is a need to carefully coordinate, rationalize, monitor and assess the efforts of concerned government agencies and instrumentalities to ensure a whole-of-government approach to eradicating hunger and achieving food security,” Duterte said.

The task force is mandated to craft a National Food Policy which will outline a comprehensive understanding of hunger problem and will provide a road map to attain zero hunger.

The members include the heads of Agriculture, Agrarian Reform, Budget and Management, Education, Environment and Natural Resources, Health, Labor and Employment, Interior and Local Government, Trade and Industry, Science and Technology, Communication, National Economic and Development Authority and Commission on Higher Education.

The funding of the task force will come from the budget of concerned agencies