Sunday, January 19, 2020

Jan 17 20, 2:17 pm

DFA rescues Pinay OFW abused in Kuwait

Jan 19 2020

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has rescued a Filipina domestic worker in Kuwait after her post went viral recalling her employers' maltreatment. In a Facebook post, OFW Delia Solomon sought the help of netizens so that she could be rescued from her employers....

PAL issues advisory against phishing site

Jan 19 2020

Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Friday warned the public against fake advertisement circulating online that offers a chance to win a free plane ticket. According to the advisory released by PAL, the bogus ad, which bears a PAL logo with the phrase "Home in the Sky", came...

DOLE offers jobs to workers affected by Taal eruption

Jan 18 2020

The Labor Department is offering jobs for workers affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in Batangas. The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said that affected workers can earn minimum wage salary as volunteers in coordinating rehabilitation efforts for affected...

Share49
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
49 Shares

DOST prohibits infant formula, feeding bottle donations for Taal victims

by | News

Jan. 17, 20 | 2:17 pm

Healthline website

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) CALABARZON hampered the donations of infant formula and feeding bottles as it may put risk on babies’ health.

According to the agency’s Facebook post on Wednesday, a clean and safe infants’ milk should be taken into priority.

The Philippine Milk Code states the prohibition of the said relief efforts due to possible illnesses infants can get from contaminated water through the use of feeding bottles.

“Ayon sa Philippine Milk Code (Executive Order 51) at Department of Health Administrative Order No. 2007-0017, ipinagbabawal ang pag dodonate ng infant formula, breastmilk substitutes, feeding bottles, artificial nipples at teats sa gitna ng emergency,” they said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) has urged the lactating mothers to feed their babies with breastmilk instead.

Jobs

Latest News

Ex-child actor Jiro Manio arrested for frustrated homicide

Ex-child actor Jiro Manio arrested for frustrated homicide

Jan 19, 2020

The Marikina Police have arrested Former 'Magnifico' child actor Jiro Manio was arrested Saturday in Marikina for alleged frustrated homicide. Manio reportedly tried to killed a man on Friday night when they crossed paths in a street near the carinderia where the...

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla team up in relief efforts in Batangas

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla team up in relief efforts in Batangas

Jan 19, 2020

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla teamed up to deliver relief goods to the displaced families by the Taal Volcano eruption last Friday. The KathNiel couple are among the celebrities and personalities who launched their own initiatives in helping affected residents...

DFA rescues Pinay OFW abused in Kuwait

DFA rescues Pinay OFW abused in Kuwait

Jan 19, 2020

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has rescued a Filipina domestic worker in Kuwait after her post went viral recalling her employers' maltreatment. In a Facebook post, OFW Delia Solomon sought the help of netizens so that she could be rescued from her employers....

PAL issues advisory against phishing site

PAL issues advisory against phishing site

Jan 19, 2020

Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Friday warned the public against fake advertisement circulating online that offers a chance to win a free plane ticket. According to the advisory released by PAL, the bogus ad, which bears a PAL logo with the phrase "Home in the Sky", came...

‘Tala Para Sa Taal: Popters dance to raise funds for Taal evacuees

‘Tala Para Sa Taal: Popters dance to raise funds for Taal evacuees

Jan 19, 2020

Fans of Sarah Geronimo dubbed as popsters gathered their forces and dance their way in order to raise funds for displaced families by the Taal Volcano eruption. Almost 300 people attended the donation drive held at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila. More than 600...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Batangas government appeals for assistance for evacuees
Published On  January 17, 2020
Agricultural damage of Taal eruption pegged at Php3B
Published On  January 17, 2020
Duterte forms inter-agency task-force on zero hunger
Published On  January 17, 2020
Close