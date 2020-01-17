DOST prohibits infant formula, feeding bottle donations for Taal victims

Healthline website

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) CALABARZON hampered the donations of infant formula and feeding bottles as it may put risk on babies’ health.

According to the agency’s Facebook post on Wednesday, a clean and safe infants’ milk should be taken into priority.

The Philippine Milk Code states the prohibition of the said relief efforts due to possible illnesses infants can get from contaminated water through the use of feeding bottles.

“Ayon sa Philippine Milk Code (Executive Order 51) at Department of Health Administrative Order No. 2007-0017, ipinagbabawal ang pag dodonate ng infant formula, breastmilk substitutes, feeding bottles, artificial nipples at teats sa gitna ng emergency,” they said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) has urged the lactating mothers to feed their babies with breastmilk instead.