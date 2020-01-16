Thursday, January 16, 2020

Jan 16 20, 4:40 pm

Palace denies involvement in petition to revoke ABS-CBN's franchise

Jan 16 2020

Malacañang on January 16 denied President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the alleged move of Office of Solicitor General (OSG) that seeks the cancelation of the franchise of ABS-CBN. “You must remember that the job of the SolGen is to file the appropriate petitions when he...

PH says report on OFW killed in Kuwait a cover-up

Jan 16 2020

An alleged cover-up was discovered regarding the death of an Overseas Filipino domestic worker (OFW) at the hands of her Kuwaiti employer, which led to the Philippine government declaring a total ban of workers in the Arab country. According to the Labor Secretary...

US announces cooperation in Expo 2020

by | News

Jan. 16, 20 | 4:40 pm

The US Department of State was pleased to announce its participation for the upcoming Expo 2020 in Dubai.

In an announcement that was released on their website, the US Department emphasized the generosity of the Emirati government.

“This is a historic opportunity for a global audience to experience the US pavilion and Expo 2020 Dubai when it opens its gates in October 2020 for an expected 25 million visits during the six-month-long event,” the department stated.

The US Department of State noted the event was a golden opportunity for the American private sector by showcasing its creativity and innovation, saying “This would open new business partnerships and new markets with corporate leaders from around the world.”

Latest News

Palace denies involvement in petition to revoke ABS-CBN's franchise

Palace denies involvement in petition to revoke ABS-CBN’s franchise

Jan 16, 2020

Malacañang on January 16 denied President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the alleged move of Office of Solicitor General (OSG) that seeks the cancelation of the franchise of ABS-CBN. “You must remember that the job of the SolGen is to file the appropriate petitions when he...

PH says report on OFW killed in Kuwait a cover-up

PH says report on OFW killed in Kuwait a cover-up

Jan 16, 2020

An alleged cover-up was discovered regarding the death of an Overseas Filipino domestic worker (OFW) at the hands of her Kuwaiti employer, which led to the Philippine government declaring a total ban of workers in the Arab country. According to the Labor Secretary...

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

