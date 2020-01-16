US announces cooperation in Expo 2020

The US Department of State was pleased to announce its participation for the upcoming Expo 2020 in Dubai.

In an announcement that was released on their website, the US Department emphasized the generosity of the Emirati government.

“This is a historic opportunity for a global audience to experience the US pavilion and Expo 2020 Dubai when it opens its gates in October 2020 for an expected 25 million visits during the six-month-long event,” the department stated.

The US Department of State noted the event was a golden opportunity for the American private sector by showcasing its creativity and innovation, saying “This would open new business partnerships and new markets with corporate leaders from around the world.”