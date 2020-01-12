Sunday, January 12, 2020

Jan 12 20, 9:39 am

DOJ: Autopsy shows OFW Jeanelyn Villavende was 'sexually abused'

Jan 12 2020

The Justice Department revealed that the autopsy conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation showed clear indications that Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende was sexually abused before she died.   Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Sunday that...

China reports first death from new strain of corona virus

Jan 12 2020

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission on Saturday announced the first death from a new strain of corona virus.   The Health Commission identified the casualty as a 61-year-old man who frequently visited the seafood market where the virus was traced.   He was rushed to...

UAE's weather agency forecasts heavy winds, continuous rain

Jan 12 2020

UAE’s weather agency forecasts continuous heavy downpour of rain on several parts of the country today, January 12. The National Center of Meteorology announced specific areas around Dubai and the other emirates would experience cloudy sky with heavy rainfall and...

Lorenzana: At least 14 OFWs to fly home from Iraq

by | News

Jan. 12, 20 | 9:39 am

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that at least 14 Filipinos will be flying home from Iraq this weekend. 
 
They will be the first batch of Filipinos to be repatriated by the government amid tensions in the Middle East. 
 
Lorenzana told reporters on Saturday that the Philippine Embassy in Baghdad will transport the Filipinos to Doha, Qatar. 
 
From Qatar they will board a commercial flight to Manila on Sunday.
 
“This number may increase, however, as the Embassy continues to call on other OFWs who wish to come home,” Lorenzana said in a statement.
 
Special Envoy to the Middle East Roy Cimatu previously said that there are about 1,600 Filipinos who have expressed to avail repatriation but only a few actually went to the embassy. 
 
The Department of Labor and Employment showed there are 2,191 OFWs in Iraq, while the Department of Foreign Affairs counted 4,204.
 
Last week, Iranian missiles hit the military bases of the United States in Iraq in response to the killing of a top Iranian military official.
 
 
Both Iran and the U.S. also expressed their intention to work towards de-escalation of war.  

Close