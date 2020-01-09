Angeline Quinto shares her Black Nazarene devotion 

Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto is among celebrities known for their devotion to the Black Nazarene.

She said she doesn’t accept jobs or work on January 9, the feast of the Black Nazarene.

The singer told Pep.ph some of her experiences joining the annual Traslacion where millions people gravitate to Quiapo Church in Manila to pay their respects to the Black Nazarene.

“Kung kasali ka po sa prusisyon, siguro mas okay kung nakapaa ka. Kasi, iyon ang nakalakihan ko. Nagpapaa po ako noong bata ako,” Quinto recalled.

She says she no longer joins the procession; rather attends the mass on the day of the feast.

“Ngayon, hindi po ako sumasama sa prusisyon. Ang ginagawa ko, pumupunta ako roon ng mga 9pm Kasi, every hour naman iyong Misa. Sunud-sunod yun. So, before ibalik iyong Mahal na Poon sa simbahan, nakapagmisa na ako noon. ‘Tapos, tatambay na kami sa ilalim… sa may Quinta Market,” she told Pep.ph.

The 30 year-old singer also revealed that her devotion started when she was eight years old.

“Kasi, bata pa lang ako, lagi akong isinasama ng mama, sa prusisyon po iyon. Iyon yung nakapaa kami, bata pa lang ako. Pero mula noong hindi na sumasama ang mama, kasi matanda na, iyon naman yung time na sumampa ako,” she added.

Quinto said her memorable prayers that were answered include her victory at Star Power where she emerged as Grand Champion. She was also thankful for the second life given to her 78-year old mother and the continuous outpouring of showbiz opportunities for her.