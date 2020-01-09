Friday, January 10, 2020

Jan 09 20, 3:12 pm

DTI: Big potential in Halal market for entrepreneurs

Jan 09 2020

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has advised entrepreneurs to explore the untapped potential of the Halal market this year. Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez who also chaIrs the Halal Export Development and Promotion Board said halal has an unforeseen...

Saudi resident convicted of murder executed

Jan 09 2020

Saudi authorities executed a local man after he was convicted of killing another Saudi during a fight in the Gulf Kingdom. Ali Al Ghamdi was executed in the Southern Almakhwa city after he was found guilty of shooting and killing Saad Al Omari. Newspapers said Ghamdi...

Boy takes mum to court for hitting him with shoe

Jan 09 2020

A teenage boy took his mother to court to complain that she hit him with her shoe because he disobeyed her. But the judge was quick in acquitting the mother. Newspapers said a defence lawyer appointed by court dismissed the boy’s claims and asked the judge to reject...

Share23
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
23 Shares

Angeline Quinto shares her Black Nazarene devotion 

by | News

Jan. 09, 20 | 3:12 pm

Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto is among celebrities known for their devotion to the Black Nazarene.

She said she doesn’t accept jobs or work on January 9, the feast of the Black Nazarene.

The singer told Pep.ph some of her experiences joining the annual Traslacion where millions people gravitate to Quiapo Church in Manila to pay their respects to the Black Nazarene.

“Kung kasali ka po sa prusisyon, siguro mas okay kung nakapaa ka. Kasi, iyon ang nakalakihan ko. Nagpapaa po ako noong bata ako,” Quinto recalled.

She says she no longer joins the procession; rather attends the mass on the day of the feast.

“Ngayon, hindi po ako sumasama sa prusisyon. Ang ginagawa ko, pumupunta ako roon ng mga 9pm Kasi, every hour naman iyong Misa. Sunud-sunod yun. So, before ibalik iyong Mahal na Poon sa simbahan, nakapagmisa na ako noon. ‘Tapos, tatambay na kami sa ilalim… sa may Quinta Market,” she told Pep.ph.

The 30 year-old singer also revealed that her devotion started when she was eight years old.

“Kasi, bata pa lang ako, lagi akong isinasama ng mama, sa prusisyon po iyon. Iyon yung nakapaa kami, bata pa lang ako. Pero mula noong hindi na sumasama ang mama, kasi matanda na, iyon naman yung time na sumampa ako,” she added.

Quinto said her memorable prayers that were answered include her victory at  Star Power where she emerged as Grand Champion. She was also thankful for the second life given to her 78-year old mother and the continuous outpouring of showbiz opportunities for her.

Black NazareneKapamilya singer Angeline QuintoQuiapo

Jobs

Latest News

UAE travel on a budget? It’s possible!

UAE travel on a budget? It’s possible!

Jan 9, 2020

When one mentions UAE, most people immediately think of the words “luxurious,” “elegant,” and “expensive.” It’s easy to be overwhelmed with all the skyscrapers and modern technology because after, the UAE is indeed a progressive nation. But that does not mean...

OFW United ends Falcons’ winning streak, 69 – 62

OFW United ends Falcons’ winning streak, 69 – 62

Jan 9, 2020

DUBAI: It was a match made in heaven – if you love basketball more than your wife. Team OFW United recently ended the Falcons’ winning streak at the United OFW Basketball League, 69-62, running away in the first half with a good lead, at times comfortably at 15...

DTI: Big potential in Halal market for entrepreneurs

DTI: Big potential in Halal market for entrepreneurs

Jan 9, 2020

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has advised entrepreneurs to explore the untapped potential of the Halal market this year. Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez who also chaIrs the Halal Export Development and Promotion Board said halal has an unforeseen...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Man held for trespassing, spraying “magic substance” in nearby home
Published On  January 9, 2020
Dubai-based OFW for 12 years gets first-ever raffle victory, wins Php1 million in remittance center promo
Published On  January 9, 2020
“King Abid”, bank scammers busted in RAK
Published On  January 9, 2020
Close