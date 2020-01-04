Study: World Obesity Federation projects 400,000 obese children in UAE by 2030

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday has ordered an intensified screening of incoming travelers on airports and sea ports in the country amid reports of a "mysterious disease" from China. “I urged the public, especially those with history of travel from China, to...
300 Pinoys evacuated from Australia bush fires
Around 300 Filipinos have been evacuated and given temporary housing as bushfires spread across Australia. The Philippine Embassy in Canberra said the fire that started in New South Wales has now spread to Victoria. They dispatched a team to Melbourne to help the...
Duterte’s trip to Kuwait to continue this March despite maid killing — Bong Go
Despite the killing of another FIlipino maid in Kuwait, the President has not changed his mind yet on flying to the Middle East country this year. Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go said he is not aware if there are changes to this plan as of today. “He (Duterte) plans to go...
Mysterious virus in China brings fears to HK residents
Hong Kong has advised travelers to wear surgical masks and seek immediate medical attention if they develop respiratory symptoms as fears spread about a mysterious outbreak said to be brought by visitors from a mainland Chinese city. In a report by The Guardian, Hong...
A recent study projects that obesity among children in UAE will be one of the biggest health issues which are bound to be serious for the next decade.
Based on the recent study of World Obesity Federation (WOF), UAE is part of the 20 countries which are exposed to a high level of risk in terms of child obesity for the next decade.
The study projected that by 2030 over 122,929 children from the age of five to nine and 255,644 children for the ages ten to 19 would be obese
Dr. Hussam Mohammad Al Trabulsi, a specialist bariatric surgeon at Medcare Hospital commented that obesity can occur at any age, even in young children. But as you age, hormonal changes and a less active lifestyle increase your risk of obesity. In addition, the amount of muscle in your body tends to decrease with age, as per a report from Khaleej Times.
He also noted that obesity is not only an epidemic in the UAE but also a huge challenge around the world because of the consumption of “junk food”.
He stressed that people with obesity were likely to develop several potentially serious health problems including heart diseases and stroke, Type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, digestive problems, gynaecological and sexual problems, sleep apnea and osteoarthritis.
“Other weight-related issues that may affect your quality of life include depression, disability, sexual problems, shame and guilt, social isolation and lower work achievement,” he also said.
Meanwhile, a local research in UAE noted how genetic background may cause obesity since residents in UAE to tend to intake high level of carbohydrates due to their Middle Eastern diet pattern such as rice and pastries.
Jobs
- Medical Vacancies
Dec 25, 2019
- HR Administrator (UAE)
Dec 25, 2019
- Elementary Math Teacher
Dec 25, 2019
- IT Support
Dec 25, 2019
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
