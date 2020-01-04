Study: World Obesity Federation projects 400,000 obese children in UAE by 2030

A recent study projects that obesity among children in UAE will be one of the biggest health issues which are bound to be serious for the next decade.

Based on the recent study of World Obesity Federation (WOF), UAE is part of the 20 countries which are exposed to a high level of risk in terms of child obesity for the next decade.

The study projected that by 2030 over 122,929 children from the age of five to nine and 255,644 children for the ages ten to 19 would be obese

Dr. Hussam Mohammad Al Trabulsi, a specialist bariatric surgeon at Medcare Hospital commented that obesity can occur at any age, even in young children. But as you age, hormonal changes and a less active lifestyle increase your risk of obesity. In addition, the amount of muscle in your body tends to decrease with age, as per a report from Khaleej Times.

He also noted that obesity is not only an epidemic in the UAE but also a huge challenge around the world because of the consumption of “junk food”.

He stressed that people with obesity were likely to develop several potentially serious health problems including heart diseases and stroke, Type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, digestive problems, gynaecological and sexual problems, sleep apnea and osteoarthritis.

“Other weight-related issues that may affect your quality of life include depression, disability, sexual problems, shame and guilt, social isolation and lower work achievement,” he also said.

Meanwhile, a local research in UAE noted how genetic background may cause obesity since residents in UAE to tend to intake high level of carbohydrates due to their Middle Eastern diet pattern such as rice and pastries.