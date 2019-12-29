PH pioneer of internet in the country, Benjie Tan dies

Are you a Windows Phone user? Don't be surprised if you can no longer access the messaging app, WhatsApp starting January 1, 2020. Earlier this year, the messaging app announced its decision to end support for all versions of Windows Phone operating systems. Since...
Thousands of tourists ‘trapped’ in east of Melbourne as bushfires continue
There are more than 30,000 tourists believed to be 'trapped' in some areas in the east of Melbourne, Australia after they reportedly refused to evacuate amid raging bushfires there. Emergencies chief Andrew Crisp, who was quoted in a report by Daily Mail, said some of...
LOOK: Here’s a list of holidays for 2020
Are you keeping tabs of the holidays for the year 2020? The Filipino Times is giving you again the list of the holidays released last October. Here it is: New Year: January 1 Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29-Shawwal 3 Arafat Day: Zul Hijjah 9 Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah 10-12...
Two OFW sisters among victims of Singapore car crash
The victims of the deadly car crash in Lucky Plaza Mall in Singapore were sisters from La Union and have been working as overseas Filipino workers in the last 30 years. Arcely and Arlyn Nucos were among six Filipinos who were gathering in the exit lane of Lucky Plaza...
Engineer Benjamin ‘Benjie’ Tan, the first man who linked the Philippines to the internet, passed away at the age of 60 on December 26.
Tan’s cause of death was said to be lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that develops from lymphocytes or white blood cells.
He has been going back to the hospital thrice this year for pneumonia and radiotherapy to treat the lymph node mass that developed in his abdomen.
Tan was the person behind the installation of the Cisco router which allowed the country to connect to the Internet in March 1994, technology news site, Newsbyte.ph reported.
According to fellow Xavier School alumnus Edison Ong, the engineer was trying to recover so he can go back to Porac, Pampanga and fix the Wi-Fi antenna for the Aeta community in the area.
Tan began his internet breakthrough when he was assigned with setting up the router at the PLDT main office in Makati City when he was still working for a local dealer of networking gears named ComNet in 1994.
Meanwhile, another famous personality who succumbed to lymphoma this December was Cesar Apolinario, a GMA news reporter and director.
Latest News
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
