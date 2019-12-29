Monday, December 30, 2019

Dec 29 19, 5:33 pm

LOOK: Here’s a list of holidays for 2020

Dec 30 2019

LOOK: Here's a list of holidays for 2020

Dec 30 2019

Are you keeping tabs of the holidays for the year 2020? The Filipino Times is giving you again the list of the holidays released last October. Here it is: New Year: January 1 Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29-Shawwal 3 Arafat Day: Zul Hijjah 9 Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah 10-12...

Two OFW sisters among victims of Singapore car crash

Dec 30 2019

Dec 30 2019

The victims of the deadly car crash in Lucky Plaza Mall in Singapore were sisters from La Union and have been working as overseas Filipino workers in the last 30 years. Arcely and Arlyn Nucos were among six Filipinos who were gathering in the exit lane of Lucky Plaza...

PH pioneer of internet in the country, Benjie Tan dies

by | News

Dec. 29, 19 | 5:33 pm

Engineer Benjamin ‘Benjie’ Tan, the first man who linked the Philippines to the internet, passed away at the age of 60 on December 26.

Tan’s cause of death was said to be lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that develops from lymphocytes or white blood cells.

He has been going back to the hospital thrice this year for pneumonia and radiotherapy to treat the lymph node mass that developed in his abdomen.

Tan was the person behind the installation of the Cisco router which allowed the country to connect to the Internet in March 1994, technology news site, Newsbyte.ph reported.

According to fellow Xavier School alumnus Edison Ong, the engineer was trying to recover so he can go back to Porac, Pampanga and fix the Wi-Fi antenna for the Aeta community in the area.

Tan began his internet breakthrough when he was assigned with setting up the router at the PLDT main office in Makati City when he was still working for a local dealer of networking gears named ComNet in 1994.

Meanwhile, another famous personality who succumbed to lymphoma this December was Cesar Apolinario, a GMA news reporter and director.

