Monday, December 23, 2019

Dec 21 19, 5:13 pm

1 dead, hundreds hospitalized due to food poisoning in Christmas party

Dec 23 2019

A woman died while 118 others were hospitalized due to suspected poisoning in Arakan town in Cotabato. Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco told Inquirer the 53-year-old woman died due to dehydration after refusing to be admitted to the hospital. Catamco explained the...

PAGASA issues Signal No.1 as Ursula nears Samar

Dec 23 2019

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 1 in Visayas and Mindanao are due to onslaught of Tropical Storm Ursula. Tropical Storm Ursula was spotted 790 kilometers east northeast...

Vico Sotto to ‘fine’ those asking about his love life Php500

Dec 22 2019

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto is imposing a stricter rule when it comes to people asking about his love life. The joke from the Pasig City mayor came after he officiated his first wedding mass as the city mayor. "Congratulations and best wishes to the 50 couples who...

Woman dies as ambulance arrives six hours late

Dec 22 2019

A woman died after she was forced to wait for six hours for an ambulance to arrive. The woman, identified as Donna Gilby, slipped and suffered a sprained foot while getting out of her car last Dec. 15 in Wales, United Kingdom. She waited lying on a freezing pave Media...

Share194
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
194 Shares

LOOK: New road leading to Expo 2020 site opens

by | News

Dec. 21, 19 | 5:13 pm

Photo credit: RTA Twitter

Beginning Sunday, Phase 6 of roads leading to the Expo 2020 site opens, the Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA)  announced on Dec. 21.

In a tweet, RTA said this phase includes an improved intersection of Emirates and Expo Roads.
HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said this is one of the biggest road projects they have undertaken to meet the needs of hosting Expo 2020 in Dubai.
He noted that the project, due to its massive scope of work, had to be divided into six phases. It costs aroud Dh 3 billion.
RTA has also undertaken this project in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to develop roads and transport networks to support the hosting of next year’s big event.
It also aims to ensure a smooth traffic flow especially for Expo visitors and to also serve future projects in the area.
Dubai Expo 2020road openingRTA

Jobs

Latest News

Actress Beauty Gonzales rushed to the hospital

Actress Beauty Gonzales rushed to the hospital

Dec 23, 2019

Kapamilya actress Beauty Gonzales was rushed to the hospital after she experienced "unbearable itchiness" and had "lots of lacerations and abrasions" from work. This was after her episodes with the television series "Kadenang Ginto" where her character Romina...

PAGASA issues Signal No.1 as Ursula nears Samar

PAGASA issues Signal No.1 as Ursula nears Samar

Dec 23, 2019

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 1 in Visayas and Mindanao are due to onslaught of Tropical Storm Ursula. Tropical Storm Ursula was spotted 790 kilometers east northeast...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Woman proposes to her boyfriend with car keys and house deed
Published On  December 21, 2019
Pastor Apollo Quiboloy sued for human trafficking
Published On  December 21, 2019
BPI to customers: Don’t give your OTP to anyone
Published On  December 21, 2019
Close