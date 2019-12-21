LOOK: New road leading to Expo 2020 site opens

Beginning Sunday, Phase 6 of roads leading to the Expo 2020 site opens, the Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA) announced on Dec. 21.

In a tweet, RTA said this phase includes an improved intersection of Emirates and Expo Roads.

HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said this is one of the biggest road projects they have undertaken to meet the needs of hosting Expo 2020 in Dubai.

He noted that the project, due to its massive scope of work, had to be divided into six phases. It costs aroud Dh 3 billion.

RTA has also undertaken this project in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to develop roads and transport networks to support the hosting of next year’s big event.

It also aims to ensure a smooth traffic flow especially for Expo visitors and to also serve future projects in the area.