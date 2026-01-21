SportsNewsTFT Reach

Ras Al Khaimah gears up for 2026 Half Marathon

Ras Al Khaimah is set to welcome runners from around the world for the RAK Half Marathon 2026 on February 14, offering multiple race categories for participants of all levels.

The event will feature the Half Marathon, 10K Run, 5K Run, and 2K Fun Run, with the fun run designed for families and visitors, making it a truly community-friendly experience.

All races will start and finish at Al Marjan Island, a scenic venue that promises a memorable experience for elite athletes and casual runners.

The elite Half Marathon will kick off at 6:30 a.m., followed by the mass Half Marathon at 7:00 a.m. The 5K and 10K road races are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., while the 2K Fun Run will start at 10:30 a.m., allowing families and beginners to join the festivities.

Runners in the Half Marathon open category can compete for a first-place prize of USD 20,000, with additional awards for the next nine finishers. In the 10K open category, first-place winners will receive AED 4,000, with prizes also given to the top three men’s and women’s finishers.

Interested participants can register and find additional details on the official website: rakhalfmarathon.com. Organizers encourage early registration to secure a spot in the popular race categories.

