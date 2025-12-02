SportsCommunity NewsLatest News

PNA-UAE chapter clinches 4th straight overall title at PPO Sportsfest 2025

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin3 mins ago

Photo courtesy: PNA-UAE/FB

The Philippine Nurses Association–UAE Chapter (PNA-UAE) emerged as the overall champion for the fourth consecutive year at the PPO Sportsfest 2025, topping a field of 17 Filipino professional organizations competing in this year’s games.

The Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers–UAE Chapter (PICE-UAE) placed second, while the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants–Abu Dhabi Chapter (PICPA-AUH) secured third place during the grand finals held on Nov. 29 in Abu Dhabi.

The annual sportsfest, organized by the Philippine Professional Organization (PPO), gathered more than 500 Filipino professionals across the Emirates during the three-day event to promote collaboration, health, and wellness under the theme “One PPO, One Goal – Strength in Unity, Victory in Community.”

The sportsfest, which began with pre-season activities on Nov. 15, included badminton, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, darts, Mobile Legends, chess, traditional Filipino games, and the Mr. & Ms. Sportsfest pageant.

Participating organizations:

  • Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers – Abu Dhabi Chapter (PSME-AUH)
  • Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers – UAE Chapter (PSME-UAE)
  • Filipino Radiographers Abu Dhabi – UAE (FILRAD)
  • Philippine Institute of Chemical Engineers (PICHE)
  • Philippine Nurses Association – UAE Chapter (PNA-UAE)
  • Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers – UAE Chapter (PICE-UAE)
  • Society of Aerospace Engineers of the Philippines – EMEA (SAEP-EMEA)
  • Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants – Abu Dhabi Chapter (PICPA-AUH)
  • Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants – Dubai Chapter (PICPA-DXB)
  • Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers – Abu Dhabi Chapter (IIEE-AUH)
  • Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers – UAE Chapter (IIEE-UAE)
  • National Organization of Professional Teachers Incorporated-Filipino International Teachers Society – UAE Chapter (NOPTI-UAE)
  • Filipino Teachers & Educators Council – Affiliated Filipino Teachers of America – AFTA (FTEC-AFTA)
  • Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines – UAE Chapter (IECEP-UAE)
  • Pambansang Samahan ng Inhenyero Mekanikal (PSIM)
  • United Architects of the Philippines – Abu Dhabi Chapter (UAP-AUH)
  • Pinoy Vets

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin3 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

las damas1

Las Damas de Rizal Doha Chapter joins The Filipino Times in new partnership to support community

20 mins ago
6 4649

PICE-Qatar Chapter strengthens community ties through partnership with The Filipino Times

33 mins ago
6 4639

IAM Filipina seals partnership with The Filipino Times at first TFT Watchlist Forum in Qatar

43 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 4

Algal bloom causes dead fish in Abu Dhabi canal, authorities say

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button