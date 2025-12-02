PNA-UAE chapter clinches 4th straight overall title at PPO Sportsfest 2025

The Philippine Nurses Association–UAE Chapter (PNA-UAE) emerged as the overall champion for the fourth consecutive year at the PPO Sportsfest 2025, topping a field of 17 Filipino professional organizations competing in this year’s games.

The Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers–UAE Chapter (PICE-UAE) placed second, while the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants–Abu Dhabi Chapter (PICPA-AUH) secured third place during the grand finals held on Nov. 29 in Abu Dhabi.

The annual sportsfest, organized by the Philippine Professional Organization (PPO), gathered more than 500 Filipino professionals across the Emirates during the three-day event to promote collaboration, health, and wellness under the theme “One PPO, One Goal – Strength in Unity, Victory in Community.”

The sportsfest, which began with pre-season activities on Nov. 15, included badminton, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, darts, Mobile Legends, chess, traditional Filipino games, and the Mr. & Ms. Sportsfest pageant.

Participating organizations: