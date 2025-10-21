SportsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

San Miguel Beermen and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel to visit Ajman at Unisat 311 & Unisat Emirates for fan meet-and-greet

Filipino basketball fans in the UAE are in for a rare treat!

Ahead of the much-awaited showdown between the San Miguel Beermen and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in Dubai, celebrating the PBA’s 50th anniversary, fans now have a golden opportunity to meet their favorite basketball stars in person.

On Friday, October 24, both legendary teams will make exclusive appearances at Unisat stores in Ajman for a fan meet-and-greet. Supporters can take photos, get autographs, and enjoy an intimate experience with the players ahead of the Dubai matchup.

Event Details:
 📍 San Miguel Beermen Meet & Greet
 Location: Unisat 311 Store, Al Muwaihat 3 – Ajman
 🗓️ Date: Friday, October 24
 ⏰ Time: 5:00 PM onwards

📍 Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Meet & Greet
 Location: Unisat Emirates, opposite Wasit Power Station – Industrial 2, Ajman
 🗓️ Date: Friday, October 24
 ⏰ Time: 6:00 PM onwards

Exciting perks await attendees! Those who join the events stand a chance to win Jerseys signed by your favourite players and free tickets to witness the epic matchup on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.

Mark your calendars! The PBA legends are coming to Ajman, offering fans a perfect chance to meet them, win exclusive prizes, and feel the excitement ahead of the grand showdown.

There’s more exciting news for residents, customers and visitors – Unisat has opened its newest Unisat 311 store, spanning 25,000 sq. ft. at Al Muwaihat 3 – Ajman, offering customers a spacious shopping experience with a wide variety of beverages – from beers to wines and premium spirits. Conveniently located along Highway 311, it provides easy access from Sharjah and Dubai, with less traffic and plenty of parking available for customers.

Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, the store promises a modern shopping atmosphere and an extensive selection to suit every occasion. The store will operate Sunday to Thursday from 9 AM to 1 AM and Friday to Saturday from 9 AM to 2 AM, offering extended hours for shoppers and greater convenience for residents, customers and visitors in UAE.

