Match tickets for the blockbuster DP World ILT20 Season 4 are available now

Match tickets for DP World International League T20 Season 4 are now available. The biggest T20 tournament of the Gulf region begins on the UAE National Day – Tuesday, 2 December. The 34-match cricketing extravaganza will conclude with a grand final on Sunday, 4 January 2026. The opening clash of the season will be a rematch of the Season 3 final; the defending champions Dubai Capitals will take on the Desert Vipers at the Dubai International Stadium.

Tickets can be purchased from the ticketing platform Virgin Megastore – link: tickets.ilt20.ae.

Affordable ticket options for all ages

The DP World ILT20 Season 4 family-friendly pricing ensures accessibility for cricket lovers of all ages. Children aged six to 16 can enjoy matches at an affordable price starting from AED 10 per ticket, applicable for all match days, including the final. Adult ticket prices start from AED 20 per ticket. For those seeking an enhanced match-day experience, hospitality packages are widely available.

New Match-day Experiences

This season, fans can look forward to enhanced match-day experiences at Dubai International Stadium, designed to elevate the excitement and atmosphere:

The SIXES Lounge – A premium corporate hospitality area and viewing platform offering five-star catering and an exclusive match-day experience.

– A premium corporate hospitality area and viewing platform offering five-star catering and an exclusive match-day experience. The SIXES Family Lounge – A dedicated family area and viewing platform featuring Santa’s Grotto and festive activities for children and their families.

The league is also introducing Crickmas Wonderland (formerly known as the DP World ILT20 Cricket Carnival), transforming match days at Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi into festive celebrations for fans of all ages. Expect live entertainment, music, games, food stalls, giveaways, and vibrant holiday-themed attractions.

At Abu Dhabi and Sharjah stadiums, families can step into Santa’s Grotto, where children will receive a special gift and enjoy a memorable photo opportunity.

To make it even more exciting, fans can participate in the DP World ILT20 Raffle Draws, held daily throughout the season. Every ticket purchase automatically enters fans into the raffle:

Daily Raffles : Winners will be announced at each match, receiving a shopping voucher and a luxury staycation experience.

: Winners will be announced at each match, receiving a shopping voucher and a luxury staycation experience. Mega Raffle: At the end of the tournament, fans stand a chance to win four gold coins and a brand-new Audi A3.

With thrilling cricket, premium hospitality, festive family fun, and exciting prizes – this season of DP World ILT20 promises an unforgettable celebration for everyone.

CEO DP World ILT20 David White: “We are delighted to launch the DP World ILT20 Season 4 match tickets at affordable prices for both individual fans and families. We are set for an enthralling season of cricket and entertainment for fans of all age groups. The cricket fans in the UAE and those set to travel to the country in the festive and holiday period of December, and the new year have a lot to look forward to at our three tournament venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

“The teams have signed up some of the biggest T20 stars from around the world and are fully geared for putting on a cricketing spectacle in our month-long DP World ILT20 extravaganza.”

DP World ILT20 Season 4 – Tournament schedule – all timings are local timings – Gulf Standard Time:

Tuesday, 2 December – Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers – 6:30pm, Dubai

Wednesday, 3 December – Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 6:30pm, Sharjah

Thursday, 4 December – Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates – 6:30pm, Dubai

Friday, 5 December – Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 6:30pm, Sharjah

Saturday, 6 December – Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants – 6:30pm, Dubai

Sunday, 7 December – Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates – 2:00pm, Sharjah

Sunday, 7 December – Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 6:30pm, Dubai

Monday, 8 December – Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants – 6:30pm, Dubai

Tuesday, 9 December – MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers – 6:30pm, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, 10 December – Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz – 6:30pm, Dubai

Thursday, 11 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates – 6:30pm, Abu Dhabi

Friday, 12 December – Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers – 6:30pm, Dubai

Saturday, 13 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals – 6:30pm, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, 14 December – MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz – 2:00pm, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, 14 December – Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals – 6:30pm, Dubai

Monday, 15 December – Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants – 6:30pm, Sharjah

Tuesday, 16 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers – 6:30pm, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, 17 December – Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates – 6:30pm, Dubai

Thursday, 18 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants – 6:30pm, Abu Dhabi

Friday, 19 December – Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals – 6:30pm, Sharjah

Saturday, 20 December – MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 2:00pm, Abu Dhabi

Saturday, 20 December – Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz – 6:30pm, Dubai

Sunday, 21 December – Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals – 2:00pm, Sharjah

Sunday, 21 December – Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates – 6:30pm, Dubai

Monday, 22 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz – 6:30pm, Abu Dhabi

Tuesday, 23 December – MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants – 6:30pm, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, 24 December – Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz – 6:30pm, Dubai

Thursday, 25 December – Rest Day

Friday, 26 December – Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers – 6:30pm, Sharjah

Saturday, 27 December – MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals – 6:30pm, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, 28 December – Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 6:30pm, Dubai

Monday, 29 December – Rest Day

Tuesday, 30 December – Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2) – 6:30pm, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, 31 December – Rest Day

Thursday, 1 January – Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4) – 6:30pm, Dubai

Friday, 2 January – Qualifier 2 (Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator) – 6:30pm, Sharjah

Saturday, 3 January – Rest Day

Sunday, 4 January – Final (Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2) – 6:30pm, Dubai

The DP World ILT20 Season 4 will begin on Tuesday, 2 December – with the six-team, 34-match tournament set to conclude with the final on Sunday, 4 January 2026.