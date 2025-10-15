PBA’s 50th season brings the game back to Dubai, presented by Far Eastern Private School

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is set to make a powerful return to the UAE as it celebrates its 50th season, with the highly anticipated matchup between the San Miguel Beermen and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel taking center stage at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.

The Golden Comeback, to be presented by Far Eastern Private School (FEPS), in partnership with the Al Ansari Education Group (AEG), will open its doors to fans at 3:30 PM on October 26, 2025.

Before the main showdown, spectators will be treated to a school program from 4:00 to 5:30 PM, featuring student performances from FEPS/AEG, a trusted provider of Philippine K–12 curriculum schools across the UAE.

The game officially tips off at 7:00 PM, bringing together two of the PBA’s most decorated franchises for an unforgettable night of top-tier basketball.

The San Miguel Beermen, known for their championship pedigree and veteran leadership, will showcase stars like June Mar Fajardo, Jeron Teng, Don Trolano, and Chris Ross, bringing their trademark composure and inside dominance to the court.

On the other side, the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, beloved as the “people’s team,” will ignite the crowd with the dynamic playmaking of Scottie Thompson, Jeremiah Fray, Japeth Guilara, and Sonny Estil.

The PBA’s Dubai comeback comes as part of its milestone season, marking half a century of professional basketball excellence and global reach. For Filipino fans in the UAE, it’s a rare opportunity to see their favorite PBA stars in action — live, loud, and in full competition mode.

Tickets are selling fast! Buy yours now at Coca-Cola Arena, Virgin Megastore, and Platinumlist to witness one of the biggest Filipino sporting events of the year in the UAE.