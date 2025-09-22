OPPA raises support for Aklan students through badminton tournament in Saudi Arabia

The Overseas Pinoy Professional Advocates (OPPA) successfully organized the second edition of its badminton tournament for a cause, the Tiki-Tiki Cup 2.0, in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Held Sept. 26, the event promoted sportsmanship, healthy living and community involvement among Filipino professionals and badminton enthusiasts from Jubail, Dammam, Dhahran and Al-Khobar, featuring three categories: advanced, intermediate and novice levels.

Proceeds from the Tiki-Tiki Cup 2.0 will benefit students at Osman Elementary School in Malinao, Aklan, by providing school supplies and slippers to elementary students. Organizers said the initiative aims to improve students’ learning experiences and daily lives.

This year’s winners were:

Advanced Level (Doubles – Men’s)

Champion: Mon Clark Bote and Christian Bullecer

1st Runner Up: Jeff Camagong and Edmar Pron

Intermediate Level (Doubles – Non-gender)

Champion: Emran Gomez and Joseph Cabrera

1st Runner Up: Louela Bullecer and Lynde Gajeto

Novice Level (Doubles – Non-gender)

Champion: Jacky Musa and Shin Oliver

1st Runner Up: Eleazar Gomez and John Albert Begonia

The Tiki-Tiki Cup 2.0 builds on the success of the first tournament held on Feb. 20, 2025, which supported five children of distressed overseas Filipino workers at Bahay Kalinga.