Alex Eala scores historic first Grand Slam win at US Open

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala pulled off a historic victory, scoring her first-ever Grand Slam main-draw win at the US Open after a thrilling comeback against 14th seed Clara Tauson.

The 20-year-old Eala stunned the Danish world No. 20 with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (13-11) triumph in the first round, rallying from a 1-5 deficit in the deciding set to complete an incredible turnaround before a crowd of flag-waving Filipino supporters in New York.

Eala, who entered the US Open main draw for the first time, said the moment was surreal.

“I had to dig deep, mentally and physically. I’m just so happy to take this win,” she told reporters, thanking the Filipino fans who cheered her on.

After splitting the first two sets, Tauson appeared poised to advance when she raced to a 5-1 lead in the decider. But Eala clawed back point by point, forcing a tiebreak and eventually outlasting her higher-ranked opponent in a marathon finish.

With the victory, Eala becomes the first Filipina to reach the second round of the US Open, adding another milestone to her career after winning the girls’ singles title in New York in 2022. She previously fell short in the qualifiers in 2023 and 2024.

As she left the court, security escorted Eala past a jubilant crowd celebrating her historic feat, a breakthrough moment for Philippine tennis.