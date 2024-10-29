Middle East fan favorite Ons Jabeur confirms return from injury for 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Tunisian former World No. 2 makes comeback after struggling with long-term shoulder injury.

Jabeur will join a star-studded line-up at International Tennis Centre for the third edition of the prestigious event.

With less than 100 days to go until the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, the golden girl of Arab tennis, Ons Jabeur, has confirmed she will be returning for next February’s event after overcoming a long-term shoulder injury that has forced her out for nearly half of the 2024 Hologic WTA Tour season.

The Tunisian, who is among the most popular and successful players ever to emerge from the Arab world, says she’ll be back firing on all cylinders at the renowned International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City for the third edition of the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open (February 1 to 8), a WTA 500 event, which is already establishing itself among the premier tournaments of the Hologic WTA Tour.

The three-time Grand Slam finalist managed just one tournament singles appearance after Wimbledon in July before pulling out of her remaining schedule for the year with the injury. She told her fans on social media she would be devoting the second half of 2024 to her considerable charity work.

Jabeur said: “I’m delighted to be returning to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, one of my favourite tournaments in my home region where I always receive such fantastic support. It’s been a frustrating few months out with my shoulder injury, but I expect to be back fully fit for 2025, and I’m already looking forward to competing in Abu Dhabi once again in front of the passionate fanbase. The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open continues to grow, attracting a strong line-up of players every year, and I’m thrilled to be competing once again.”

Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, said: “It’s fantastic news that Ons has confirmed she will return to the court early next year, and we are very excited to welcome her back for the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

“As a Tunisian athlete, her influence on the growth of tennis within the region, and the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open itself, has been hugely significant, and she is undoubtedly a real fans’ favorite.

“We wish Ons well for the remainder of her rehabilitation program and look forward to watching her perform in Abu Dhabi next February.”

Jabeur of Tunisia, a twice runner-up at Wimbledon (2022 and 2023) and also a losing finalist at the US Open in 2022, is a five-time singles champion on the Hologic WTA Tour, reaching a career high of number two in the world rankings.

She will join a field of 28 of the world’s leading singles players and 16 doubles pairs for eight days of elite women’s tennis action that will build further on the runaway success of the first two Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tournaments in 2023 and 2024, which are hosted in partnership with Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

In 2024, former Wimbledon champion and World No. 5 Elena Rybakina clinched the singles title and Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin triumphed in doubles. Having featured eight of the world’s top 20 players this year, the upcoming tournament in February is expected to showcase a similarly elite field of competitors in 2025.

Beyond the on-court action, the Fan Village promises an immersive experience for fans of all ages. Attendees can meet their favourite players during special appearances, enjoy family-friendly entertainment, participate in contests to win exclusive prizes, and indulge in a delicious choice from a wide variety of food venues.

Tickets can be purchased now at www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com. Subscribing will give tennis fans first choice of the best seats in the house. Children can attend the first five days of the tournament free of charge, while adult ticket prices start from AED 25, underlining the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open’s growing reputation as an event “for all.”