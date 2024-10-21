Dubai Basketball storm back from late deficit in breathtaking 80-79 win over Spartak Subotica at Coca-Cola Arena

Fans erupted in epic celebration as Isaiah Taylor’s gutsy last-second drive to the rim gave Dubai Basketball a heart-stopping 80-79 win over Spartak Subotica, improving their ABA League record to 4-1.

Taylor may have grabbed the final bucket, but it was the Dubai Basketball fanbase that played a deciding factor in tonight’s outcome. With only 55 seconds remaining in the game, ABA League Point Leader and MVP Candidate, Spartak’s Rasir Bolton, was sent to the free-throw line but would only convert one of two attempts, as the roar of the crowd grew deafening. The stage was then set for Isaiah Taylor’s heroic bucket with just 2 seconds left on the clock — securing a 1 point victory over Spartak.

Dubai’s victory embodied their team-first mentality, with contributions up and down the roster, on both sides of the ball. NBA veteran, Davis Bertans made a number of spectacular plays, hitting five of six attempts from downtown, finishing his night with 17 points. Both team Captain, Klemen Prepelic, and fan-favourite, Awudu Abass, were dominant on defence, recording 7 rebounds each.

Dubai Basketball Head Coach Jurica Golemac praised the character of his players, and thanked the home crowd for their support in getting the team over the line.

“I think that we need to be much, much better than we are today. We have time. We are a new team. We got a lot of injuries, and some of the players didn’t practice all week.

“In the end, we need to grow every game. It’s easier when you win a tight game [like tonight’s]. So I really give the credit to the guys, they didn’t give up; they showed their character and we wanted to take this win.

“This was a very, very good home crowd. I want to thank the fans, they really helped us a lot today. They didn’t give up and didn’t allow us to give up. You know, they believed in us. We got our energy from them.”

With a little over 2:30 left in the match, Spartak had established a five-point lead, but roared on by the vociferous home support at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Basketball was able to find a way back, culminating in Taylor’s moment of glory just as time was set to run out.

Dubai Basketball marked Breast Cancer Awareness month with special pink warm-up jerseys prior to tip-off, while the lighting at Coca-Cola Arena was also turned pink. A lucky fan also had the opportunity to win an incredible AED 20,000, but their half-court shot came up just short.

Dubai Basketball will be back in action on Saturday, October 26, when they travel to Croatia to take on Cibona in Zagreb for the first of three consecutive away games.

