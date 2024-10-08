NBA seeks to expand internationally, train young talents

The global games organized by the National Basketball Association (NBA) aim not only to showcase pre-season matchups but also to build a global connection among youth through the sport of basketball, according to league officials.

Aside from the two-day pre-season games, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver highlighted the opportunities these events create for players and fans to engage in community activities and experience different cultures.

“The league has become much more global,” Silver said in a media roundtable. “I think you have getting close to a third of the players in our league come from outside of the United States. I think it’s just a much more global league, and I think they enjoy these experiences and know it’s part of the league.”

From October 4-6, the UAE hosted the 2024 NBA Abu Dhabi Games at Etihad Arena, featuring a match between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner and CEO Mark Tatum said the global games also aim to inspire youth to participate in basketball, particularly in light of the growth of Jr. NBA Leagues in the UAE.

“Our Jr. NBA Leagues in this upcoming season, which tips off here in about a week or so, is going to see 120 junior NBA leagues. That’s split 60 boys and 60 girls, and we’re seeing participation grow by 60% in the UAE, and that’s amongst boys and girls. We’re seeing viewership continue to grow,” Tatum said.

Tatum also noted a growing interest in basketball across Southeast Asia, especially in countries like Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan.

“We have several Japanese players, including Rui Hachimura, Yuto Watanabe, who played in the NBA, and now a Japanese G League player, too. So we’re seeing tremendous growth in Southeast Asia, but also other parts of the world,” he said.

“We are really focusing on growing the game in every part of the world,” he added.