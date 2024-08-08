Nesthy Petecio gets Olympic bronze for PH

Today marks another win for the Philippine team at the ongoing Paris Olympics as Nesthy Petecio took the bronze medal in her fight against Poland’s Julia Szeremeta in boxing women’s 57kg semifinals.

The Filipina boxer got all five judges’ nod in the first round. Szeremeta managed to recover in the succeeding rounds. Despite both fighters’ efforts to dominate the match until the end, the Polish contender ultimately secured a 4-1 victory via split decision.

This, however, enabled the Philippines to earn its fourth Paris Olympics 2024 medal, and its second in boxing following Aira Villegas’ bronze medal win yesterday.

Petecio is now the first Filipina to bag two Olympic boxing medals, with the first via her silver finish at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

As of today, the Philippines ranks 24th on the medal tally table with two gold and two bronze medals.