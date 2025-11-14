Philippine Airlines introduces ‘FurPAL’ service allowing small dogs on board

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is now allowing small dogs to travel with their owners on select flights through its new FurPAL service.

Currently, FurPAL is available on certain flights to Boracay, Bohol, and Siargao. Dogs eligible for the program must weigh no more than 10 kilograms, be at least eight weeks old, and be fully weaned.

Pets must be carried in soft-sided, leak-proof carriers with pee pads, measuring no more than 17” x 11” x 9.5” and featuring two ventilation panels. Carriers will remain under the passenger’s seat for the duration of the flight.

Owners are required to present their pets’ veterinary health certificate, vaccination records, and a shipping permit from the Bureau of Animal Industry. Sedating pets during travel is not allowed.

To book the service, passengers must select a FurPAL-eligible flight on PAL’s website and then go to the Travel Boost page to add their pets to the reservation.

“As the first mover in pet air travel in the Philippines, we recognize the unbreakable bond between people and their beloved pets,” said PAL Vice President for Marketing Alvin Miranda.