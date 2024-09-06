Huawei Gears Up for Major Product Launch: New Smart Devices on the Horizon

With Techtember around the corner, there are lots of new gadgets to geek over. Huawei is gearing up for a highly anticipated product launch on 19 September, with a series of innovative products, from wearables to tablets, set to be unveiled.

As competition intensifies in consumer tech, Huawei’s latest offerings will pose a direct challenge to Apple’s dominance. Everyone is eager to see what Huawei has in store, amidst the wide array of choices available with high expectations for innovative features and cutting-edge technologies for their next smart device purchase.

New HUAWEI WATCH GT series on the horizon?

One of the major highlights of the upcoming launch event is the anticipation of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 series. The new series is expected to feature the recently unveiled HUAWEI TruSense System, which promises to enhance health and fitness tracking with more precise and comprehensive data. Introduced in August, the HUAWEI TruSense System also support emotional health-related functions, a potential game-changer in wearable tech. And there is speculation that the new HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 series will incorporate this feature.

When it comes to design, the new HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 series is expected to prioritise fashion and versatility. Teasers on Huawei’s social media have hinted at sharp-edged geometric designs crafted from premium materials, like metallic titanium alloy and white ceramic, promising a stylish and innovative design.

The Next Swing For Ultimate

Another anticipated release is the new edition of the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate, which, based on teasers, is expected to introduce features focused on golf. This comes at a time when there’s a growing demand for wearables with specialised features tailored to users’ hobbies and fitness activities. Teasers have also offered a sneak peek at a Dual-Colour Bezel design.

Next-Generation Blood Pressure Monitor

Speculations are that the next-generation blood pressure monitoring will be launched in the form of HUAWEI WATCH D 2, following teasers on Huawei’s social media. Huawei has suggested a focus on expanding health-tracking capabilities during the HUAWEI TruSense System launch, with media reports indicating it may introduce ABPM (Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring) in its wearable devices. This could potentially make it the world’s first smartwatch to support dynamic blood pressure monitoring, a game-changer for users concerned about their health and blood pressure.

The last major release in this area was the HUAWEI WATCH D back in 2021, which was EU CE medical certified and praised for its blood pressure measurement capabilities.

An update to the MatePad series

Huawei has continuously developed and launched an impressive array of ground-breaking tablets. Two new tablets are likely to be debuted during the launch event, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro and HUAWEI MatePad12 X. Notable upgrade for the HUAWEI MatePad Pro is the inclusion of Tandem OLED PaperMatte Display, which boasts anti-glare capabilities, eye-soothing properties, a pen-on-paper writing experience, and performance improvements across the board. Additionally, an upgraded HUAWEI Glide Keyboard is expected, which may bring an innovative stylus storage design with seamless connectivity.

The HUAWEI MatePad12 X is supposed to be a productivity-focused tablet for young users, featuring a shimmery pearlescent polish and elegant, pastel colourways. We’re expected to hear more during the September launch.

Mark your calendars – 19 September 2024

As the launch date approaches, excitement in the tech community is palpable. Will Huawei’s new innovations live up to the hype? With the expected features and upgrades, it’s clear that Huawei is ready to compete at the highest level, and consumers will soon have more choices than ever for their next smart device.