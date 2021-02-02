FoodLifestyle

With 23 karats of edible gold, Bombay Borough launches World’s Most Expensive Biryani at AED1,000!

Bombay Borough, DIFC’s latest all-day Indian Bar & Eatery, celebrates its 1st Anniversary with the Worlds’ Most Expensive Biryani.

The restaurant has introduced its signature creation, The Royal Gold Biryani, as a way to pump up the celebration and provide guests a heavenly gastronomic experience.

The said meal is enriched with unique Indian spices and 23 karats edible Gold!

The Royal Gold Biryani, priced at AED1,000, holds the title for the world’s most expensive biryani, and promises customers an enticing journey of unique flavors and aroma.

Prepared with passion, a delight to the eyes, the Royal Gold Biryani is indeed Indian cuisine with a difference!

In addition, foodies can also enjoy the restaurant’s Gold Leaf kababs- The Kashmiri lamb seekh kababs, old Delhi Lamb chops, Rajput chicken kababs, Mughlai koftas, and malai chicken roast served on a bed of saffron-infused biryani. The Royal Gold Biryani is complimented by a wide selection of their exquisite sauces, curries, and raitas. It is the exuberant journey to experience Royalty. This royal meal is served in a Thaal and the Gold Biryani is garnished with 23 karat edible Gold.

Visit Bombay Borough, the Royal Gold Biryani, and embark on a culinary journey you have never experienced before!

Bombay Borough is located in Gate Village 3 at Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC) just below Capital Club, next to Sotheby’s, opposite Gate 2. You can place your reservation at [email protected] or by calling on (+971) 43271555

