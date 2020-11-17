Latest NewsLifestyle

Man saves car by making it float amid Typhoon Ulysses

Staff Report

A man has utilized a massive tarpaulin to make his car float and in turn, save it from the flood caused by Typhoon Ulysses.

Using the tarp, YouTube user Daddy M’ Castro has had his Mitsubishi Xpander displace an amount of water heavier than the weight of the submerged portion of the vehicle—a method called Archimedes’ principle, wrote a report by Top Gear.

The YouTube user, however, said in a reply to one of the commenters, that this is only ideal when the car is indoors, as it constantly moves and goes with the flow of the water. In case they want to try it outdoors, he advised putting a car cover and tying it so it won’t be gushed away with the wind.

“Sa panahon ngayon dapat palagi tayong may plan P para sa mahal nating mga sasakyan. Sana makatulong yan sa mga car owner na tulad natin,” he said.

 

