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Fuel excise tax cut cannot take effect before April 12 — DOF

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The Department of Finance said any move to suspend or reduce fuel excise taxes cannot take effect before April 12 at the earliest, citing legal and procedural requirements.

Finance Undersecretary Karlo Adriano told lawmakers that a 15-day publication period must first be completed after the issuance of an executive order before the measure can be implemented.

He added that the Development Budget Coordination Committee is set to meet to determine whether to recommend a reduction or full suspension of the tax, following sustained increases in global oil prices.

Lawmakers pushed for faster action, warning that rising fuel costs are already affecting consumers and businesses.

The discussion comes as oil companies flagged potential supply constraints, with inventories projected to last only until April or May, raising concerns about both price and supply stability.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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