DOE closely watching LPG supply as inventory seen lasting 24 days

The Department of Energy (DOE) is closely monitoring the country’s liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply, which may last only up to 24 days amid ongoing global uncertainties.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said LPG remains the agency’s primary concern, prompting efforts to manage consumption while awaiting incoming deliveries.

“One of our major problems now is LPG… maybe we can lower the consumption for a bit until we get the supply coming in,” Garin said during a Senate hearing.

Based on DOE data as of March 20, LPG has the lowest inventory among petroleum products, even as supplies of other fuels remain sufficient:

• Fuel oil: 61 days

• Gasoline: 53 days

• Diesel: 46 days

• Jet fuel: 39 days

• LPG: 24 days

DOE Undersecretary Alessandro Sales noted that most fuel reserves exceed the 30-day benchmark set by the International Energy Agency, except for LPG.

Despite this, he clarified that LPG inventory still surpasses the country’s minimum seven-day requirement for suppliers.

Concerns were raised by JV Ejercito over possible supply disruptions, particularly if tensions affect shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Garin assured that the government is coordinating with international suppliers but warned that the situation could change if geopolitical tensions escalate.

“We have been assured by the next delivery, but that’s assuming that things stay the same… If things escalate and prolong, then we have to address that all over again,” she said.