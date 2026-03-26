DMW ramps up repatriation, rolls out contingency plan for OFWs amid Middle East crisis

The Department of Migrant Workers has intensified its repatriation efforts and implemented a comprehensive contingency protocol to assist overseas Filipino workers affected by the Middle East conflict.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the protocol ensures a whole-of-government response, covering onsite assistance, repatriation, and post-arrival support for returning Filipinos.

Onsite assistance includes temporary shelters, food, medical and psychosocial services, financial aid, and transportation, including land crossings to designated departure points in coordination with host countries and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Upon arrival in the Philippines, repatriated OFWs are provided reintegration support, including medical assistance, counseling, skills training, and livelihood opportunities through various government agencies.

Authorities said a total of 16,660 OFWs have received onsite assistance, while 2,630 individuals have already been repatriated under the government’s ongoing efforts.

Officials added that coordination with Filipino communities abroad remains continuous to monitor conditions on the ground and ensure timely support as the situation evolves.