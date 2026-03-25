Latest NewsNews

Drone attack hits fuel tank at Kuwait airport, no casualties reported

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 seconds ago

Drones targeted a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport on Tuesday, sparking a fire but causing no reported casualties, authorities said.

Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority said the damage from the incident was limited to property, based on initial reports.

Officials said emergency response procedures were immediately activated, with firefighting teams and other agencies deployed to contain the blaze and secure the area.

Authorities added that all relevant agencies were present at the scene as operations continued, while investigations are underway to determine further details of the incident.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

f6h02ch21ka10m9pn

UAE leaders send condolences to Colombia over military plane crash victims

3 mins ago
hrd02ch51ka156kpn

UAE condemns Iran attacks at UN forum

7 mins ago
651188097 1852281108949425 4303552371531876060 n

Duterte skips House hearing, disputes ‘mini trial’ framing of impeachment proceedings

12 mins ago
viber image 2026 03 25 18 56 09 598

Marcos signs fuel tax relief law

29 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button