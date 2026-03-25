Drone attack hits fuel tank at Kuwait airport, no casualties reported

Drones targeted a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport on Tuesday, sparking a fire but causing no reported casualties, authorities said.

Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority said the damage from the incident was limited to property, based on initial reports.

Officials said emergency response procedures were immediately activated, with firefighting teams and other agencies deployed to contain the blaze and secure the area.

Authorities added that all relevant agencies were present at the scene as operations continued, while investigations are underway to determine further details of the incident.