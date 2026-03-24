UAE President discusses regional security with NATO Secretary General

United Arab Emirates President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call with North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss the ongoing military escalation in the region and its implications for both regional and global security, including the effects on international shipping and the world economy.

During the call, the leaders addressed the continued Iranian-backed attacks targeting the UAE and neighboring countries, which have affected civilians, critical infrastructure, and essential facilities.

The NATO Secretary General strongly condemned the attacks, emphasizing that they constitute violations of sovereignty, international law, and the United Nations Charter.

He also praised the UAE’s response, highlighting the country’s effective measures to protect its territory and ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.