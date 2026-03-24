Marcos declares national energy emergency

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a state of national energy emergency, citing risks to fuel supply and price stability as tensions in the Middle East continue to disrupt global oil markets.

Under Executive Order No. 110, the government aims to implement urgent and coordinated measures to ensure the adequacy and stability of the country’s energy supply.

Malacañang clarified that the declaration is a preventive move and not a response to an actual shortage, noting that fuel supply remains sufficient.

The order enables the government to enforce conservation policies, manage fuel allocation, and mobilize resources across agencies to cushion the impact on consumers and businesses.

Central to the response is the “UPLIFT” program, or Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport, designed to support vulnerable sectors and sustain economic activity.

An inter-agency UPLIFT Committee, chaired by the President, will oversee implementation, with key departments tasked to ensure fuel security, monitor prices, and coordinate with industry players.

Authorities may also fast-track energy projects, streamline permits, and take action against hoarding and price manipulation.

The government is also set to expand fuel subsidies, transport assistance, and social protection programs for workers, farmers, fisherfolk, and overseas Filipino workers affected by rising costs.

The energy emergency will remain in effect for one year unless lifted earlier or extended by the President.