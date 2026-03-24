Latest NewsNews

Marcos declares national energy emergency

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 mins ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a state of national energy emergency, citing risks to fuel supply and price stability as tensions in the Middle East continue to disrupt global oil markets.

Under Executive Order No. 110, the government aims to implement urgent and coordinated measures to ensure the adequacy and stability of the country’s energy supply.

Malacañang clarified that the declaration is a preventive move and not a response to an actual shortage, noting that fuel supply remains sufficient.

The order enables the government to enforce conservation policies, manage fuel allocation, and mobilize resources across agencies to cushion the impact on consumers and businesses.

Central to the response is the “UPLIFT” program, or Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport, designed to support vulnerable sectors and sustain economic activity.

An inter-agency UPLIFT Committee, chaired by the President, will oversee implementation, with key departments tasked to ensure fuel security, monitor prices, and coordinate with industry players.

Authorities may also fast-track energy projects, streamline permits, and take action against hoarding and price manipulation.

The government is also set to expand fuel subsidies, transport assistance, and social protection programs for workers, farmers, fisherfolk, and overseas Filipino workers affected by rising costs.

The energy emergency will remain in effect for one year unless lifted earlier or extended by the President.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 501

Kuwait probes alleged terror links, state security violations

4 hours ago
2026 01 03T172857Z 758333194 RC2TTIAFD76M RTRMADP 3 USA VENEZUELA

Trump says ‘very good’ Iran talks held, Tehran denies negotiations

5 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 19

16,660 Filipinos assisted amid Middle East escalations — DMW

5 hours ago
iStock 2166573931

Private sector studying four-day work week as costs rise — PCCI

5 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button