No oil supply crisis in PH, Palace says amid rising prices

Malacañang said the Philippines is not facing an oil supply crisis, even as fuel prices continue to rise due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said the country has sufficient oil supply, with the government focused on preventing disruptions while global markets remain volatile.

She explained that the current situation is driven by rising prices rather than a shortage of fuel, as authorities continue to secure additional oil imports to stabilize supply.

The Department of Energy is negotiating for additional fuel shipments, including hundreds of thousands of barrels, to ensure steady supply in the coming weeks.

Castro said the government is also implementing assistance measures, including cash aid for public utility drivers, to cushion the impact of higher fuel costs.

She emphasized that while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. previously referred to an “oil crisis,” he was referring to global developments rather than a domestic supply emergency.

The government’s position comes as the Middle East conflict disrupts global energy markets, raising concerns about supply routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Labor groups, however, questioned the framing of the situation, arguing that the issue is no longer just about supply but about affordability for ordinary Filipinos.

Despite this, Malacañang maintained that it is not downplaying the situation and is working across agencies to ensure stable supply and mitigate the effects of rising prices on households.