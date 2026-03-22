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SexBomb Girls set ‘Get, Get Aw’ concert Round 6 this April

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The SexBomb Girls are set to stage the sixth installment of their “Get, Get Aw” concert series on April 30 at the SMDC Open Grounds in Parañaque City.

The announcement was made by Rochelle Pangilinan, as the group continues to ride the success of their highly in-demand reunion shows.

The upcoming concert follows a string of performances, including their initial reunion at the Araneta Coliseum and multiple sold-out shows at the SM Mall of Asia Arena earlier this year.

Details on ticket prices and selling dates have yet to be announced.

The SexBomb Girls rose to prominence through their appearances on a noontime variety show and later expanded into television and music, including the hit series “Daisy Siete.”

They are best known for their dance hits such as “The Spaghetti Song” and “Halukay Ube,” which remain popular among fans.

With continued demand for their performances, the group’s latest concert is expected to draw another strong turnout.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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