Saudi Arabia condemns Iran attacks, expels diplomatic staff

Saudi Arabia has reiterated its condemnation of Iran’s attacks targeting the Kingdom and other Gulf Cooperation Council states, describing them as violations of international law and state sovereignty.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the continued targeting of civilian areas, economic interests, and diplomatic premises contradicts international conventions and principles of good neighborliness.

The Kingdom also announced that it has ordered several members of the Iranian diplomatic mission to leave the country, declaring them persona non grata and requiring their departure within 24 hours.

Officials warned that the continued attacks could lead to further escalation and have serious consequences for regional relations.

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and national interests, stating that it will take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens, and resources.

The move comes amid rising tensions in the region, with ongoing hostilities raising concerns over broader geopolitical stability.