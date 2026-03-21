Assaulted pedestrian receives Dh10,000 in damage

A young man who was physically assaulted after asking a driver to stop at a pedestrian crossing has been awarded Dh10,000 in compensation, the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court ruled.

The case follows a prior criminal conviction in which the driver was found guilty of assault and verbal abuse and fined Dh5,000, bringing the total financial consequences of the incident to Dh15,000.

The incident occurred when the driver suddenly overtook stationary vehicles while the claimant was crossing at a pedestrian crossing and then stopped abruptly in the middle of the crosswalk, creating a potential danger for pedestrians.

The young man tapped the rear of the vehicle to alert the driver, who then exited the car and physically and verbally assaulted him.

The court confirmed that the facts of the assault and the driver’s responsibility had already been established in the criminal ruling, providing a legal basis for civil compensation.

The ruling noted that the attack prevented the claimant from carrying out personal activities for up to 21 days, resulting in financial losses linked to his inability to work, for which he was awarded Dh5,000.

The court also recognized psychological harm, including distress, humiliation, and anxiety, especially as the assault occurred in a public setting, and awarded an additional Dh5,000 in moral damages.

The driver was ordered to pay a total of Dh10,000 in compensation, in addition to legal costs and expenses.