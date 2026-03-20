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House invites VP Sara Duterte to attend March 25 impeachment hearing

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The House committee on justice has invited Vice President Sara Duterte to attend the impeachment hearing scheduled on March 25.

In a letter dated March 19, panel chair Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro extended the invitation to Duterte as the respondent in two impeachment complaints filed against her.

The complaints accuse the Vice President of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, alleged misuse of confidential funds, issuing threats against the President and his family, and accumulating unexplained wealth.

Duterte’s legal counsel, Atty. Michael Poa, confirmed that the Vice President has received the invitation but said no decision has been made yet regarding her attendance.

He added that her personal appearance is not required under existing rules and will depend on legal advice.

Luistro clarified that attendance is optional, noting that the panel cannot compel the Vice President to appear during the hearings.

The House justice panel earlier ruled that the impeachment complaints are sufficient in form, substance, and grounds, paving the way for formal hearings.

The March 25 hearing will focus on key procedural matters, including requests for subpoenas, motions related to evidence and witnesses, and other legal issues.

Additional hearings have been scheduled on April 14, April 22, and April 29.

The panel will later determine whether there is probable cause to impeach the Vice President, after which the case may be elevated to the House plenary and eventually to the Senate for trial if sufficient votes are secured.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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